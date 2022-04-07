Rugby: Dan Carter reaches the halfway point of the Epic charity kickathon

Dan Carter is on track at Eden Park to complete his goal of 1598 goals in 24 hours. Video / Michael Craig

With only a few cameramen and a handful of ballboys for company in a deserted Eden Park, Dan Carter worried that night would break him.

The legendary All Blacks First Five, attempting to score 1598 goals in a 24-hour period, called off their effort at 7 p.m. with the support of friends, former teammates and fellow rugby greats, but they all lasted a long time. Had gone.

Carter was almost left alone to face the reality of his attempt at fundraising for the kids in Aotearoa and Pacific—and it was this philanthropic angle that propelled him.

At 4.10 am, a few hours later when there were more rugby balls than people…