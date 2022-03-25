LATEST

Rugby star Andrew Porter’s relationship with girlfriend Elaine Sutton and sad loss of mother Wendy

Andrew Porter is set to shave his head to help the Irish Cancer Society on tonight’s Late Late Show.

The rugby star sadly lost his mother, Wendy, to cancer when he was just 12 years old, and struggled to deal with the grief for a long time thereafter.

He became depressed and developed an eating disorder, which led him to become the thinnest of “the eldest child among his friends”.

He said that he still misses his mother every day, and described her as “one of the kindest, most genuine, good-hearted people” you could ever meet.

He admitted that it was hard not to be around when he had reached big career milestones, such as when he received his first cap for Ireland in New Jersey.

Although his father, Ernie, has been a huge support to him, and says he knows his…

