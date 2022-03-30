Rulli, appears in his great test: his chance in the Argentine national team, penalties for Ecuador and more

The goalkeeper valued his opportunity at Albiceleste, although he regretted the draw against Ecuador in the final as a visitor.

The Argentina national team, which drew 1-1 against Ecuador as a visitor on the final day of the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, could not rely on the suspended Emiliano Martínez. Geronimo Rulli had a chance to score and that was the figure of the match: Lionel Scoloni valued the opportunity given to him “like gold”, He lamented the similarities in Guayaquil and clarified his confusion about staying in the national team as the World Cup draws near.