Ruma Sharma Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Images

Ruma Sharma is a mannequin and actress who works within the Hindi tv movie and tv business. She began her performing profession on the age of 6. She made her first efficiency in Shree Ram Centre Auditorium in Delhi after which she featured in Star Gold episodic collection as a baby artist. Later she appeared in varied reveals telecasted on BBC World, DD1, and extra. Within the yr 2009, she made her debut film Dimag Ki Dahi as a baby artist.
After completed her education, Ruma Sharma moved to Mumbai to turn into sturdy in her performing profession. She appeared in varied serials like Concern Information: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, Shapath, and Code Purple. Ruma has additionally acted in some quick movies like The Story of the Boy & Two Nights and far more.
Ruma Sharma Biography
|Title
|Ruma Sharma
|Actual Title
|Ruma Sharma
|Nickname
|Ruma
|Career
|Actress & Mannequin
|Date of Start
|6 October 1995
|Age
|24 (as of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|Libra
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|Beautiful Public Faculty, Delhi
|Faculty
|BA Programming from Delhi College.
Nationwide Faculty of Drama Youngsters Group
|Hobbies
|Travelling & Taking part in Out of doors video games
|Start Place
|Delhi, India
|Hometown
|Delhi, India
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Ruma Sharma Official Social Profiles
fb.com/RumaSharmaOfficial/
twitter.com/rumasharmaa
instagram.com/ruma_sharmaa/
Fascinating details about Ruma Sharma
- Ruma Sharma began her profession as a mannequin and appeared in varied TV commercials.
- She has additionally featured in Trend Herald Journal as FH Freshface Function.
- She likes to maintain her physique match by doing Yoga.
Tv Serials
- 2016 – Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal (Zee Magic)
- 2018 – Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai (Zee Magic)
- 2018 – Shakti Peeth Ke Bhairav (Zee Magic)
Internet collection
- 2018 – Woh wali Image
- 2018 – 100 % Pleasure
- 2019 – Guardian (Ullu Internet Collection)
Quick Movies
- 2017 – 4 Shades of Attraction
- 2018 – Anusha
Ruma Sharma Pictures
Try the newest pictures of actress Ruma Sharma,
