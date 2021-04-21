Ruma Sharma Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Images

Ruma Sharma is a mannequin and actress who works within the Hindi tv movie and tv business. She began her performing profession on the age of 6. She made her first efficiency in Shree Ram Centre Auditorium in Delhi after which she featured in Star Gold episodic collection as a baby artist. Later she appeared in varied reveals telecasted on BBC World, DD1, and extra. Within the yr 2009, she made her debut film Dimag Ki Dahi as a baby artist.

After completed her education, Ruma Sharma moved to Mumbai to turn into sturdy in her performing profession. She appeared in varied serials like Concern Information: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, Shapath, and Code Purple. Ruma has additionally acted in some quick movies like The Story of the Boy & Two Nights and far more.

Ruma Sharma Biography

Title Ruma Sharma Actual Title Ruma Sharma Nickname Ruma Career Actress & Mannequin Date of Start 6 October 1995 Age 24 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal Libra Household Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband NA Kids NA Faith Hindu Academic Qualification But to be up to date Faculty Beautiful Public Faculty, Delhi Faculty BA Programming from Delhi College.

Nationwide Faculty of Drama Youngsters Group Hobbies Travelling & Taking part in Out of doors video games Start Place Delhi, India Hometown Delhi, India Present Metropolis Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian

Fascinating details about Ruma Sharma

Ruma Sharma began her profession as a mannequin and appeared in varied TV commercials.

She has additionally featured in Trend Herald Journal as FH Freshface Function.

as FH Freshface Function. She likes to maintain her physique match by doing Yoga.

Tv Serials

2016 – Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal (Zee Magic)

2018 – Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai (Zee Magic)

2018 – Shakti Peeth Ke Bhairav ​​(Zee Magic)

Internet collection

2018 – Woh wali Image

2018 – 100 % Pleasure

2019 – Guardian (Ullu Internet Collection)

Quick Movies

2017 – 4 Shades of Attraction

2018 – Anusha

Ruma Sharma Pictures

