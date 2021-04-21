LATEST

Ruma Sharma Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Web Series, Images

Ruma Sharma

Ruma Sharma is a mannequin and actress who works within the Hindi tv movie and tv business. She began her performing profession on the age of 6. She made her first efficiency in Shree Ram Centre Auditorium in Delhi after which she featured in Star Gold episodic collection as a baby artist. Later she appeared in varied reveals telecasted on BBC World, DD1, and extra. Within the yr 2009, she made her debut film Dimag Ki Dahi as a baby artist.

After completed her education, Ruma Sharma moved to Mumbai to turn into sturdy in her performing profession. She appeared in varied serials like Concern Information: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, Shapath, and Code Purple. Ruma has additionally acted in some quick movies like The Story of the Boy & Two Nights and far more.

Contents hide
1 Ruma Sharma Biography
2 Ruma Sharma Official Social Profiles
3 Fascinating details about Ruma Sharma
4 Tv Serials
5 Internet collection
6 Quick Movies
7 Ruma Sharma Pictures

Ruma Sharma Biography

Title Ruma Sharma
Actual Title Ruma Sharma
Nickname Ruma
Career Actress & Mannequin
Date of Start 6 October 1995
Age 24 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal Libra
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty Beautiful Public Faculty, Delhi
Faculty BA Programming from Delhi College.
Nationwide Faculty of Drama Youngsters Group
Hobbies Travelling & Taking part in Out of doors video games
Start Place Delhi, India
Hometown Delhi, India
Present Metropolis Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Ruma Sharma Official Social Profiles

fb.com/RumaSharmaOfficial/

twitter.com/rumasharmaa

instagram.com/ruma_sharmaa/

Fascinating details about Ruma Sharma

  • Ruma Sharma began her profession as a mannequin and appeared in varied TV commercials.
  • She has additionally featured in Trend Herald Journal as FH Freshface Function.
  • She likes to maintain her physique match by doing Yoga.

Tv Serials

  • 2016 – Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal (Zee Magic)
  • 2018 – Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai (Zee Magic)
  • 2018 – Shakti Peeth Ke Bhairav ​​(Zee Magic)

Internet collection

  • 2018 – Woh wali Image
  • 2018 – 100 % Pleasure
  • 2019 – Guardian (Ullu Internet Collection)

Quick Movies

  • 2017 – 4 Shades of Attraction
  • 2018 – Anusha

Ruma Sharma Pictures

