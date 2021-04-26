Rumored girlfriends shared this romantic post for Prithvi Shaw – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports desk. Friends tell you that Delhi defeated SRH in a super over in the IPL match played on Sunday. In this match, Prithvi Shaw played a brilliant innings, during this Prithvi Shaw scored 53 runs from 39 balls. Prithvi Shaw’s innings included one six and seven fours. Prithvi Shaw was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ for his stormy innings.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Prachi Singh, a roomy girlfriend of Prithvi Shaw, got the wish of her batting. Prithvi Shaw’s success is also pleased with his roomy girlfriends. Friends, he has posted an emoji of Hart posting a photo of Prithvi on his Instagram story. Friends, let us know that Prachi Singh and Prithvi Shaw have not accepted the matter of dating so far, but from the post of Prachi Singh, the closeness between the two is being revealed.

Friends, let us know that during the 2020 season of IPL, rumors of Prithvi Shaw’s dating with Prachi Singh cropped up. Friends Prachi Singh came into the limelight when she appeared as Vanshika Sharma in Colors TV show ‘Udaan’. She joined the show in 2019.