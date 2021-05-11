Runaway Lugaai Mx Player Series Release Date, Watch Online, Cast

Mx Player has released the trailer of the most awaited series Runaway Lugaai and announces the release date. Runaway Lugaai is a Hindi language Mx Player series directed by Avinash Das. The series featuring Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, and Sanjay Mishra in a lead role along with another stat cast. You can watch the full Runaway Lugaai series free on Mx Player.

Runaway Lugaai Mx Player Series Full Details

Title: Runaway Lugaai

Streaming Platform: Mx Player

Release Date: 18 May 2021

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, and Sanjay Mishara

Language: Hindi

MLA Narendra Sinha’s only child Rajinikanth Sinha (Rajni) is diiferr from his name. He is a humble man who has spent his entire life as a pawn under his father’s thumb. He could neither stand with his father nor live up to his expectations. When Rajni met and married Bulbul, his life took a better turn – a beautiful, chirpy and free girl. However, their happiness did not last long, until Bulbul made the bold decision to run from the house without a trace.

What then begins a chase to find the missing Bulbul and why she disappeared – from speculation to the press, a united play of leaders, and even an ex-boyfriend in the mix – has many reasons to play in the adventure.

Runaway Lugaai Star Cast

In the Mx, original series viewers will watch several known faces of the Bollywood industry. The star cast who plays a key cast in this series is Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar, Pankaj Jha and Chittarajan Tripathy.

The series is all set to release on 18th May 2021 on Mx Player. To watch the full episode you can download the Mx player app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Also, you can watch the series on the official website.

