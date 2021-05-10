Runaway Lugaai Web Series: Runaway Lugaai web series is the latest Indian Hindi language web series from Mx Player. The web series belongs to the genre of Drama, Comedy. MX Player comes with another interesting concept web series titled Runaway Lugaai recently makers released a promo teaser of Runaway Lugaai on MX player and Youtube channel and the teaser looks good. Today the trailer of the web series will be released today. In this WebSeries World post we are going to talk about Runaway Lugaai Web Series Mx Player Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online.

Runaway Lugaai web series cast Ruhi Singh and Naveen Kasturia in the lead roles other cast details are mentioned below. Runaway Lugaai web series release date is 18th May 2021.

Runaway Lugaai Web Series Mx Player Story

From the teaser of Runaway Lugai the story of the web series is looking good and interesting. Rajnikant Sinha (Rajni), the only child of MLA Narendra Sinha, is far from his namesake. He is a submissive man who has lived his entire life under his father’s thumb as a pawn. He could neither stand up to his father nor live up to his expectations. His life took a turn for the better when Rajni met and married Bulbul – a beautiful, chirpy, and free-spirited girl. However, his happiness did not last for long as soon enough Bulbul, made a bold decision to run away without a trace.

What then begins is a chase to find the missing Bulbul and why she went missing – from the cops to speculation by the press, the unending games of politicians, and even an ex-lover in the mix – there are multiple reasons at play in this adventure. Watch how this humorous yet heart-warming journey of Rajni looking for his runaway lugaai unfolds!

Runaway Lugaai will be available for streaming free online on Mx Player App and website. Runaway Lugaai’s other important cast are Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Kanchan Awasthi, Pankaj Jha. The release date of the Runaway Lugaai web series is 18 May 2021.

Runaway Lugaai Web Series Mx Player Details

Title Runaway Lugaai Cast Ruhi Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar, Pankaj Jha and Chittarajan Tripathy Genre Comedy, Drama Type Web Series Directed by Avinash Das Release Date 18th May 2021 Online Video Platform (OTT) Mx Player Language Hindi Country India

Runaway Lugaai Web Series Cast

Ruhi Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar, Pankaj Jha and Chittarajan Tripathy

Runaway Lugaai Web Series Teaser

source link

Related