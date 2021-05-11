Runaway Lungaai Web Series (2021): Watch all the episodes on MX Player

Runaway Lungaai Web Series: Watch Runaway Lungaai Web Series Online (2021): It is MX Original’s new series featuring Naveen kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. After the massive hit and wonderful response of epic drama Ramyug series, MX player premiers the rom-com series Runaway Lungaai, which is directed by Avinash Das. Naveen Kasturia plays a lead role in this series who is popular among web series like Bose: Dead or Alive, TVF Pitchers, Thinkistan. He recently did a lead role in the Aspirants web series by TVF YouTube Platform.