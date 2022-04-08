Rundown: Cubs Start Season With W, Hendrix Outdated Burns, Darvas Exit No-Hitter, Baseball Officially Back

“When the wind blows and the rain feels cold, whose head is full of snow, in the window, there’s a face you know.” – rolling Stones, Chandni Mile

Despite chilly temperatures and strong winds, the Cubs opened their season at Wrigley Field yesterday with a 5-4 win over the Brewers In a game that was almost as far-fetched as one could imagine. Kyle Hendrix protruding Corbin Burns, Ian Happy is off to a brisk start, sia suzuki Meet his first big league hitAnd nico horner hits of chicago First home run of the season,

Baseball’s back, kids and Cubs beat a division rival behind a pitcher, which made the Brewers look like everyone expected their hitters to look like it was for years now. As long as everyone means Cubs fans. All is well in Clark and…