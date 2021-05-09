Runner Up, Prize Money, Winner Updates!

The most prominent and entertaining fun-based reality show named “Murattu Singles” which telecast on Star Vijay at 01:30 PM. The show was premiered on January 03, 2021, and now all set for its Grand Finale. The show has entertained its viewers very much. The show was started with a very new and unique concept which is very much liked by the audience. The audience has given so much love to this show. The viewers are very upset about its end but we can’t do anything because the makers have to announce the winner of the show. The grand premiere of the show will be held on 09 May 2021 at 1:30 PM.

Murattu Singles Winner Name 2021

As we all know that the show was commenced with 10 young and talented bachelors Kutty Gopi, Eniyan, Lallu, Sam Vishal, Vijay, Abhishek Kumar, Nobel James, Ragunath, Silmisiam Siva, Kiran Konda. The judges of the show are the 6 girls whose names are Maya S Krishnan, Yaashika Anand, Jacquline Lydia, Sreenithi, Sreethu Krishnan, Abhirami Venkatachalam. According to the concept of the show, the boys have to impress all the girls (Judges) with their talent whether it’s acting, dancing, or anything else. All the boys who have performed in the show are very talented and good-looking and entertained very much throughout the season.

Kutty Gopi, Eniyan, Sam Vishal, Silmisiam Siva, Vijay are the remaining contestants who will be competing in the Grand Finale. Ragunath was the first eliminated contestant. The boys have given a very tough competition to each other throughout the show. In the show, we have seen lots of hot and cold moments among the contestants which build the interest of the audience. The show has gained huge publicity and fame with its high dose of entertainment. The whole show was filled with a lot of funny and memorable moments.

In the Grand finale episode, the five contestants are going to perform the last tasks to win the title of the show. Many interesting tasks will take place in multiple rounds. The task includes many rounds such as Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Entertainment Quotient (EQ), Love Quotient (LQ). The viewers are going to be witnessed many love proposals, dancing performances, and emotional scenes. This is the first season of the show which got an immense response from the viewers and now they are going eagerly waiting for the second season from now.

Some very popular and well-known celebrities Sreenithi, Jacquline Lydia, Yashika Anand, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Gabriella Charlton will be seen as the judges. The Grand Finale of the show is going to be very huge and entertaining which will take the viewers to the moon. The episode is going to be very interesting and exciting. It is the big suspense that who will be the winner of the show. However, all the contestants are going to give their best performance to grab the title of Murattu Singles. So, if you don’t want to miss the entertainment then catch the Grand Finale episode of “Murattu Singles” on Star Vijay at 1:30 PM. Stay connected with us for more interesting updates.