Runway 34 new trailer: Ajay Devgn as a pilot tries to avoid a crash, but his decision raises doubts

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 looks like a gripping tale set 35,000 feet above ground. But this isn’t your regular story of a plane mishap or its survivors. The movie’s second trailer, which released on Monday, reinstates that there’s more to the plot than what meets the eyes.
Ajay Devgn, who’s also directed the film, plays a pilot Vikrant Khanna while Rakul Preet Singh plays his co-pilot. Due to tribulations amid bad weather, Vikrant pulls all stops to ensure a safe landing of the passenger plane. But he looks like a man with a lot to hide. He chooses Runway 34 for the landing, much to the shock of people in the control room. Does the plane land or crash is yet to be seen. But his decision surely calls for an investigation.
Watch Runway 34’s trailer 2