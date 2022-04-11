Runway 34 new trailer: Ajay Devgn as a pilot tries to avoid a crash, but his decision raises doubts

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 looks like a gripping tale set 35,000 feet above ground. But this isn’t your regular story of a plane mishap or its survivors. The movie’s second trailer, which released on Monday, reinstates that there’s more to the plot than what meets the eyes.