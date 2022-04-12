‘Runway 34’ new trailer: Ajay Devgn starrer looks like a promising watch

Up for release, makers revealed a brand new trailer for Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Runway 34’.

Starring and directing the film, Ajay Devgn plays a pilot Vikrant Khanna who has to manage to land his flight amid extremely bad weather conditions. The passenger plane also has Rakul Preet Singh as she stars as his co-pilot. The film is about presence of mind and that thrill as the pilot and co-pilot hustle hard for the passenger plane to land safely.

There’s a lot more than meets the eye with this film as Amitabh Bachchan plays an investigating officer who pledges to uncover the real intentions of pilot Vikram Khanna who chooses Runway 34 to land.

Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Adhira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Watch the new trailer…