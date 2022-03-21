Runway 34 Trailer: Ajay Devgn’s strong style, dialogues will win hearts – Runway 34 Trailer Ajay Devgn Amitabh Bachchan Rakul Preet Singh tmov

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Will spend your promises and time wisely, they never come back’, ‘Never go to the place where your thinking reaches before you’, ‘The truth is hidden there between what and how’ ‘. The trailer of Ajay Devgan starrer film ‘Runway 34’ has been released with some such powerful dialogues. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of pilot Vikrant Khanna in the film.

what does the trailer say
In the trailer of ‘Runway 34’, Ajay Devgan is seen flying a plane with his co-pilot Rakul Preet Singh. Due to bad weather, they try to get out of the plane safely midway. But can’t get out. Meanwhile, he is seen getting trapped in a plane accident. Along with Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan also appeared in the lead role in the film.

In this three-minute trailer, a lot of dialogue delivery has been done. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan were seen giving tough competition to each other in terms of acting. Ajay’s role in the film’s trailer was quite mysterious and dark. Earlier, similar acting was also seen in Drishyam.

Apart from Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, Burman Irani, Carry Minati will also be seen playing lead roles in the film. Ajay Devgan is not only acting in ‘Runway 34’, but he is also the director and director of this film. The story of the film is inspired by the true incident, which will be released in theaters on the occasion of Eid. You will have to wait till 29th April to go on the entertainment journey with ‘Runway 34’.

