Rupa Tirkey Suicide Or Murder? Sahibganj Case Lady Police Officers Check Images Wiki Biography Bio Age







The most heartbreaking news is arriving forward among the people regarding the suicide case of Rupa Tirkey from Sahibaganj. Tackling suicide has become a major electoral task for the police, and in this case, numerous twists are popping out that why she committed suicide by hanging herself in the government quarters on the evening of 3rd May 2021. Rupa’s mother has filed a complaint against two police officers by decrying that they used to harass her daughter, Both women police officers are batchmates of Rupa.

As per the sources, the audio is getting viral on social media in which you can hear that there is talk of Rupa threatening suicide, the conversation took the place between two. Where one is talking regarding her father and the second is talking about her lover. This audio has become the main point of investigation for Sahibganj police, in the audio a young man was trying hard to makes her understand so that she can not take any bad step such as suicide.

Rupa Tirkey, was a women-in-charge of the police station has died under implausible circumstances on a Monday Evening. Her dead body had found from her official quarter in a very bad condition, which made her companion shocked because no one expected this. First Manisha Kumari saw the body who lived in the same flat, she arrived late and figured out the room closed. On inexplicit, she informed the senior police officials about the case. On Tuesday her Family got informed by them and in front of them, the officers sent her body for autopsy.

As per the recent reports, her mother gave her a statement in which she said that her daughter had numerous injuries on her body. Padmavati Uraine has written an application to SP? In which two women police officers Manisha Kumari and Jyotsna Mahato have been inculpated of harassing their daughter. She mentioned that her daughter made a call to her around 03:00 Pm before her demise, and informed her that she drank water due to which medicine smell is coming. She has shown her apprehension, that Rupa got killed first and hanged with the fan.

The executive Magistrate Sanjay Kumar was set as a magistrate on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Ramnnivas Yadav due to the autopsy of Rupa Tirkey’s body. Dr. Ranvijay, Md. Iqbal and Mohan Paswan have done an autopsy of her in the presence of her family. After that, the dead body brought to the police station, and they gave her the last Tribute and later they gave the dead body to her family and they took her to Ranchi. The Police are investigating the case so that they can get the main culprit.