Rupee. 650 Cr Worth Manipulation: IT Departments on Rides on Anurag and Taapsee – TheMiracleTech

The IT department on Wednesday raided the properties of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu. On Thursday, the department found what they said.

According to the Income Tax Department, he found discrepancies and income manipulation during his search at around 30 locations involving director Anurag Kashyap and his associates and actress Taapsee Pannu. Anurag Kashyap’s old production house Phantom TMT has also been featured. The IT department is said to have a heavier suppression of income than the actual box office numbers. The production house could not explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore.

IT officials said they have found evidence of manipulation of the transaction involving a tax implication of Rs 350 crore by Phantom TMTs, its affiliates and shareholders. She also received a cash receipt of around Rs 5 crore by the ‘Leading Actress’.

The IT department also raided properties belonging to Reliance Entertainment Group and celebrity management companies KWAN.

