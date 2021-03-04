ENTERTAINMENT

Rupee. 650 Cr Worth Manipulation: IT Departments on Rides on Anurag and Taapsee – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...

The IT department on Wednesday raided the properties of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu. On Thursday, the department found what they said.

Loading...

According to the Income Tax Department, he found discrepancies and income manipulation during his search at around 30 locations involving director Anurag Kashyap and his associates and actress Taapsee Pannu. Anurag Kashyap’s old production house Phantom TMT has also been featured. The IT department is said to have a heavier suppression of income than the actual box office numbers. The production house could not explain the discrepancy of around Rs 300 crore.

Loading...

IT officials said they have found evidence of manipulation of the transaction involving a tax implication of Rs 350 crore by Phantom TMTs, its affiliates and shareholders. She also received a cash receipt of around Rs 5 crore by the ‘Leading Actress’.

Loading...

The IT department also raided properties belonging to Reliance Entertainment Group and celebrity management companies KWAN.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
929
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
855
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
748
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });