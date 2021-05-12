ENTERTAINMENT

Rupee declines against US dollar, Brent crude remains in this condition

The rupee closed its opening loss around 73.34 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid a dull trend in the domestic equity markets.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 73.47 against the US dollar and slipped to a day’s low of 73.53. Later the rupee depreciated and finally closed at 73.34, registering a gain of 1 paise against the previous close of 73.35 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Dollar Index, which estimates the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07 percent to 90.14.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.66 percent to USD 67.87 a barrel. Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 583.69 crore on Monday, as per provisional figures.

On the Indian stock market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex closed down 341 points at 49,162, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 92 points to close at 14,851.

New cases of coronovirus in India fell to 3.29 lakhs after 14 days of taking the total number of COVID-19 infections as reported on Tuesday, to 2,29,92,517, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.

