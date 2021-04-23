Russell Crowe joins new ‘Thor’ movie: What can Marvel fans expect? – Film TMT

Thor: Love and Thunder, the brand new film of the MCU Thor collection, is presently filming. Whereas we’ve swooned over Chris Hemsworth’s arms in behind-the-scenes pics as a result of, wow, have a look at them – plot particulars stay below wraps for the movie. Nicely exterior of the information that Natalie Portman will reprise her function as Jane Foster and, like her comedian counterpart, take up the hammer for herself.

One factor we all know concerning the new Thor film is that Russell Crowe has joined the solid. Whereas he function was undisclosed on the time of the casting, the Australian actor appears to have revealed his function. With this reveal, an fascinating new dimension comes into play for the MCU when it comes to bringing in some severe mythological parts. Right here’s what we all know.

God of Thunder meet . . . God of Thunder?

Possibly it’s time for Marvel to cease having eyes on infamous strolling spoilers of Mark Ruffalo (who Instagrammed Dwell the primary couple minutes of Thor: Ragnarok) and Tom Holland (who . . ., nicely, bless his coronary heart) and put them on Russell Crowe. Whereas on an Australian radio present on Thursday, April 22, Crowe apparently spilled the beans that he’s enjoying Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.

He mentioned, “Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna trip as much as Disney-Fox studios… and spherical about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It’s my final day of Zeus-ing about.” Crowe’s function within the new Thor film has been described by Deadline as a “enjoyable cameo”. Representatives for Crowe & Marvel Studios haven’t responded to a number of publications’ requests for remark.

Now what does this imply for the MCU? Has Greek mythology performed a job in Marvel Comics earlier than?

Is the brand new Thor film introducing the Olympians?

The brief reply to the query is that sure, Marvel Comics has used figures of Greek mythology up to now. Although, we are going to say, to not the extent of DC Comics. Provided that Surprise Girl has an origin story that has loads to do with Greek mythology and figures from it? It’s not that stunning that Marvel centered extra on its Norse characters, you understand?

However the Olympians have appeared in Marvel Comics over time. They serve the identical operate because the Asgardians in that they visited Earth and impressed mythology on it. Through the years in comics, the Olympians have each alongside & in opposition to Thor and the Asgardians. So might Crowe’s involvement as Zeus give us an concept of the place the brand new Thor film is heading?

Is it doable that Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher killed the Olympians?

What else might it imply for the brand new Thor film?

Provided that Crowe’s function is just a cameo, it most likely doesn’t imply loads. Now we have to surprise if Crowe’s cameo within the new Thor film is like, say, Matt Damon enjoying Loki or one thing. Possibly there’s one other play placed on by the Asgardians that has Crowe within the function of Zeus. Is your thoughts blown but? Or are we obsessing over this an excessive amount of?

Or is Russell Crowe simply messing with us all? Is that this as a result of all of us made enjoyable of his singing as Javert in The Miserables? Both method, somebody wants to verify one thing earlier than all of us simply go a bit insane. Although Marvel most likely received’t give us an inch till the brand new Thor film is out in theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder will likely be launched in theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.

What do you consider Russell Crowe’s feedback? Do you suppose that the brand new Thor film could have Thor going up in opposition to the Olympians? Tell us within the feedback beneath.