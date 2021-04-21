Russell denies giving Bottas ‘slap’ after crash

George Russell has denied slapping Valtteri Bottas’ on the helmet after their excessive velocity Imola crash.

George Russell has denied slapping Valtteri Bottas‘ on the helmet after their excessive velocity Imola crash.

The Williams driver, who seems to be in direct competitors for the works Mercedes seat for 2022, has now apologised for lashing out at Bottas verbally and bodily earlier than the Finn had emerged from his wrecked automobile on Sunday.

However Russell, 23, denies giving his rival a ‘slap’.

“Slap is a really robust phrase,” he insisted. “It was nothing greater than a brush. I doubt he even felt it. It was extra of a ‘what are you doing?’

“I am positive perhaps a footballer would have reacted in a really completely different approach however there was nothing menacing there. It was nearly like throwing your arms within the air.”

Russell was additionally requested about boss Toto Wolff‘s declare that, given his standing as a Mercedes improvement driver, he ought to have identified higher about getting right into a wheel-to-wheel duel with a Mercedes.

“Effectively, I’ve by no means been ready the place I am preventing towards a Mercedes,” he responded. “Williams hasn’t been there in most likely 5 years, so it hasn’t even crossed my thoughts how I might combat towards a Mercedes.”

As for 31-year-old Bottas, the Finn has stored a low profile for the reason that crash however he described Russell’s driving as “overly aggressive”.

“He has been the reserve driver right here for a very long time,” Bottas is quoted by Bild newspaper, “however I’ve by no means labored intently with him.”