“Russell makes history and Stephen A Smith comes out with his non-congratulations”: Nina Westbrook rips apart ESPN hot take artist for his cold criticism of the Wizards star on a historic night | The SportsRush

"Russell makes history and Stephen A Smith comes out with his non-congratulations": Nina Westbrook rips apart ESPN hot take artist for his cold criticism of the Wizards star on a historic night

Nina Westbrook speaks out about her frustration on the hate and untimely criticism that Russell Westbrook receives all the time.

Russell Westbrook can be an extremely divisive figure among fans of the NBA. And his slow start to this current season by no means helped the player’s case. However, as the season has gone on, the player has gotten into his groove more and more. And recently, he made history.

Russell Westbrook is the first-ever player to have a triple-double with at least 35 points and 20 assists. You don’t have to be an analyst to know that is incredible. No player in the NBA has ever achieved this, and Westbrook needs to be applauded for it.

But it seems that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith disagrees entirely, providing some really harsh words instead. And the player’s wife Nina Westbrook has responded to those comments rather fittingly.

Nina Westbrook responds to Stephen A. Smith’s barbs aimed at Russell Westbrook

As previously mentioned, Russell Westbrook recently made history with a magnificent performance. But, instead of praising him, Stephen. A. Smith only had this to say.

“Here’s the thing about Westbrook’s big night, I don’t give a damn about any of it…Because the Wizards aren’t very good.”

What Stephen A. Smith said about the Washington Wizards isn’t wrong. The team is currently 12th in the East, with a record of 17-29. But their current standing is in large part due to their unfortunate start to the season and isn’t a reflection of how much better they have been since.

Additionally, Smith’s words on Russell Westbrook are far too harsh. At the end of the day, the player has had a historic performance and deserves praise. And it seems that Nina Westbrook more than agrees with that sentiment.

“Ironically, Russell makes history, and Stephen A. Smith comes out nowhere to share his non-congratulations. When he does bad, we hear about it. When he does well, we don’t hear about it, or Stephen A. Smith has to make sure that his accomplishments are diminished.”

Many in the NBA community agree with every word that Nina Westbrook has said here. And we have to say, we side her on this one as well. Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Russell Westbrook here were uncalled for to say the least. And the ESPN analyst needs to be more careful about what he says.

