Russell Martin: Swansea City boss proud after historic Cardiff City double

With the win, Swansea move ahead of Cardiff by five points in the Championship

Russell Martin said Swansea’s 4–0 win over rivals Cardiff was the best moment of his managerial career.

After a 3–0 win in October, The Swans defeated bitter rivals to secure their first league double in the 110-year history of the South Wales Derby.

“I am very proud of the players and what they have done,” Martin said. “I don’t think I’ve felt so emotional after a game.”

Cardiff boss Steve Morrison said Cardiff “depressed themselves” in the defeat.

Swansea has scored only one goal in the last seven South Wales Derbys

‘We showed what we’re about’

Swansea were only a class above the Bluebirds, with a goal from Michael Obafemi at least they qualified after an effective first half.

