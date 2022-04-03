Russell Martin: Swansea City boss proud after historic Cardiff City double

Russell Martin said Swansea’s 4–0 win over rivals Cardiff was the best moment of his managerial career.
After a 3–0 win in October, The Swans defeated bitter rivals to secure their first league double in the 110-year history of the South Wales Derby.
“I am very proud of the players and what they have done,” Martin said. “I don’t think I’ve felt so emotional after a game.”
Cardiff boss Steve Morrison said Cardiff “depressed themselves” in the defeat.
‘We showed what we’re about’
Swansea were only a class above the Bluebirds, with a goal from Michael Obafemi at least they qualified after an effective first half.
Although,…
