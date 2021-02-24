“Russell Westbrook opening a middle and high school in Los Angeles”: The Magician Star released a statement about his latest philanthropic venture in education. sport

Russell Westbrook is the latest NBA star to contribute to educational philanthropy. Why not her? The Foundation will open a school in LA.

NBA players such as David Robinson and LeBron James have helped to partner with local communities for schooling. James’s ‘I Promise’ school in Akron Ohio is funded in part by the annual contribution of a trust fund that he has established.

Brody is often considered one of the most loved players in the NBA. Despite his polarizing style of play and occasional hero-ball antics, he is always recognized for his insane energy levels. A Westbrook on fire is still one of the NBA’s best players.

Westbrook has previously donated digital devices to disadvantaged students in the city of Houston. This adds another feather to their cap in terms of community empowerment and educational philanthropy.

Russell Westbrook issues statement on his new schools

Ras released the following Statement About the new schools they are opening today through their foundation:

“I’ve realized through working with me [Why Not? Foundation] How often schools in illiterate communities lack the resources and funds needed to support their students. “

“I want to not only inspire and empower these students, but I want to help them provide the necessary and necessary resources to set them up beyond the classroom.”

“Why not Russell Westbrook? The academy will deliver world-class education in youth grades 6 through South Los Angeles through 12 to develop academic achievement, athletes and active citizens committed to social achievement.”

“Creating and supporting educational opportunities for underprivileged youth has always been a passion of mine. It is so important that every child has good access to social education, irrespective of their socio-economic background. “

Westbrook recently participated in a zoom call with children who are enrolled in schools and their parents. His wife Nina and parents Shannon and Russell recently attended a food-pantry drive and donated NBA star’s signature sneakers to students.

Westbrook will be a member of the school board along with Nina and a longtime business partner, Donnell Beverly. T