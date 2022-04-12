Russell Westbrook says he was ‘never given a fair chance’ with the Lakers

With the first season of Russell Westbrook lakers It was anything but smooth as the veteran point guard struggled to find his progress on a team that fell short of expectations.

During his exit interview on Monday, Westbrook reflected on his game and LA’s turbulent weather. The former All-Star said he believes he was never given a fair opportunity to contribute and faced unfair scrutiny from day one.

Westbrook told reporters, “When I first came here and being just a person, unfortunately, people make up narratives about who I am and what I do, what I believe is not true. ” Proving myself again and again year after year, which, to me, is just unfair, there’s really no reason to do it. So, when I first came here,…