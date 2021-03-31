LATEST

“Russell Westbrook, we know what you can do, but where is your chip?”: Stephen A Smith continues the conversation regarding the Wizards star’s lack of playoff success | The SportsRush

Russell Westbrook and Stephen A Smith have exchanged a few choice words with regards to the latter’s recent comments.

It’s the 13th season of the Brody’s career, but he’s no closer to a chip today than he was as a rookie. The Washington Wizards are languishing at 12th in the East once again this year. They’ve practically no chance of making even the play-in game.

Russ himself has clearly regressed this year. He started the year off hampered by injuries and playing himself into full fitness. Since recovering his physical mojo, the Brody has been better, but he’s still shooting quite inefficiently.

He put up 35 points, 14 rebounds and 21 assists in the Wizards’ win over the Pacers 2 nights ago. But Washington succumbed to another loss against the 4th-placed Hornets on the second day of a B2B set.

Westbrook got praise from all quarters for his Pacers outing, but Stephen A Smith went against the grain. He played down Russ’s statistical accomplishments while referring to his lack of championships. Russ hit back ahead of their game last night, so Stephen A got an opportunity to reload on today’s episode of First Take.

Stephen A Smith responds to comments from Nina and Russell Westbrook

Stephen A went into a defensive mode at the start, acknowledging the great work Russ and Nina have done off the court. He also paid homage to Russ for winning the MVP award in 2017 with a record season.

But the pleasantries ran out pretty quickly as Smith moved on to the manner in which Russ has been knocked out of the playoffs in his last 5 tries. He rattled off, one by one, how Russ had fallen short at the playoff hurdle every single year.

It is nevertheless a fruitful discussion which ultimately leads just to filler minutes on a sports talk show. Stephen A and Russ could go at it all day, and we’d never see them reach an agreement.

