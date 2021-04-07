LATEST

“Russell Westbrook would be great for the Knicks”: Stephen A Smith believes that the Wizards star would be great for New York | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Russell Westbrook would be great for the Knicks": Stephen A Smith believes that the Wizards star would be great for New York
Contents hide
1 After criticizing Russell Westbrook, Stephen A Smith states how the Wizards leader would be a great addition to the Knicks.
2 Stephen A Smith explains why Russell Westbrook won’t end up in New York

After criticizing Russell Westbrook, Stephen A Smith states how the Wizards leader would be a great addition to the Knicks.

Recently, analyst Stephen A Smith was the one to criticise the 9-time All-Star. Earlier the past month, Westbrook recorded NBA’s one-of-its-kind triple-double with 35+ points and 20+ assists. Smith blasted him, saying that numbers don’t matter until he wins a championship.

Following his criticism on Westbrook, Stephen A Smith has now said, that Russell Westbrook would be a great fit for the New York Knicks. His tenacity, veracity, athleticism and scoring ability would be great for the Knicks. On his ESPN show, Stephen explained:

“I recently got on Russell Westbrook because again you’re not winning enough and on top of it all you haven’t worked on your jump shot okay because it doesn’t seem to improve but everything else in terms of his tenacity his veracity his athleticism his ability to put up points in buckets here’s that would be a plus for the New York Knicks now.”

Also Read: Julius Randle’s son hilariously reacted to the Knicks’ loss to Kyrie Irving and co: “I hate the Brooklyn Nets!”

Stephen A Smith explains why Russell Westbrook won’t end up in New York

Stephen A Smith revealed, how even if Westbrook could be an asset for the Knicks, they won’t be interested to add him. He further stated how the Knicks aren’t interested as they don’t want to be changing their squad. Smith said:

“I don’t think it’s going to happen because he’s getting too much money and the New York Knicks is in the midst of a culture change so they ain’t trying to change but so much but I tell you where it gets interesting.

Tom Thibodeau coaching in New York City having those boys playing defense and playing together with the stubbornness that Russell Westbrook exhibits if you can reel that in just a touch Russell Westbrook’s an asset.”

Also Read: Paul Pierce NBA salary: What are the Celtics legend’s career earnings through 19 years in the NBA?

When Westbrook got traded to the Wizards, the hype around the team had increased. Everyone believed, with the duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook the team could easily be a playoff team. Although, Westbrook couldn’t quite help Beal during the first half of the season.

Currently, the Washington Wizards are 13th placed in the East with a 17-32 record. With Bradley Beal putting up MVP-level numbers, the rest of the team needs to be of great help. In order to make a late playoff push, the Wizards will have to give everything they got in their tanks while Westbrook playing on the MVP-level he once played.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
719
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
718
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
715
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
707
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
694
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
604
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
576
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
573
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top