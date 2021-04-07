“Russell Westbrook would be great for the Knicks”: Stephen A Smith believes that the Wizards star would be great for New York | The SportsRush

After criticizing Russell Westbrook, Stephen A Smith states how the Wizards leader would be a great addition to the Knicks.

Recently, analyst Stephen A Smith was the one to criticise the 9-time All-Star. Earlier the past month, Westbrook recorded NBA’s one-of-its-kind triple-double with 35+ points and 20+ assists. Smith blasted him, saying that numbers don’t matter until he wins a championship.

Following his criticism on Westbrook, Stephen A Smith has now said, that Russell Westbrook would be a great fit for the New York Knicks. His tenacity, veracity, athleticism and scoring ability would be great for the Knicks. On his ESPN show, Stephen explained:

“I recently got on Russell Westbrook because again you’re not winning enough and on top of it all you haven’t worked on your jump shot okay because it doesn’t seem to improve but everything else in terms of his tenacity his veracity his athleticism his ability to put up points in buckets here’s that would be a plus for the New York Knicks now.”

Stephen A Smith explains why Russell Westbrook won’t end up in New York

Stephen A Smith revealed, how even if Westbrook could be an asset for the Knicks, they won’t be interested to add him. He further stated how the Knicks aren’t interested as they don’t want to be changing their squad. Smith said:

“I don’t think it’s going to happen because he’s getting too much money and the New York Knicks is in the midst of a culture change so they ain’t trying to change but so much but I tell you where it gets interesting.

Tom Thibodeau coaching in New York City having those boys playing defense and playing together with the stubbornness that Russell Westbrook exhibits if you can reel that in just a touch Russell Westbrook’s an asset.”

When Westbrook got traded to the Wizards, the hype around the team had increased. Everyone believed, with the duo of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook the team could easily be a playoff team. Although, Westbrook couldn’t quite help Beal during the first half of the season.

Currently, the Washington Wizards are 13th placed in the East with a 17-32 record. With Bradley Beal putting up MVP-level numbers, the rest of the team needs to be of great help. In order to make a late playoff push, the Wizards will have to give everything they got in their tanks while Westbrook playing on the MVP-level he once played.