“Russell Wilson is going to be Seattle’s quarterback”: Lineback KJ Wright Sewks QB Trade Rumors

Veteran linebacker KJ Wright It was recently claimed that the Seahawks would not let Wilson leave Seattle. After there were reports that the Seahawks could trade him, it seems unlikely for Wright.

“As long as I’m in Seattle, Juice is going to be the quarterback. He means a lot to us. He means a lot to this organization. He means a lot to this city.” – @ KJ_WRIGHT34 pic.twitter.com/jkdvRWTBws – GMFB (@gmfb) 26 February, 2021

Seychelles has Russell Wilson’s winning record in nine seasons. So the Seahawks are unlikely to trade him.

KJ Wright’s future in Seattle also remains uncertain

Wright’s contract with Seahawk expired this year. While he was a very big piece for the Seahawks defense, he had 86 tackles, 2 sacks and 10 pass deflections.

However, the Seahawks are tight on the salary cap and they also have other key players who want to resign. Some of the names are Shaquille Griffin and Chris Carson. While the Seahawks love to bring back veteran linebacks, it will not come at a cheaper price.

Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

Trade rumors about Wilson potentially leaving Seattle have intensified. Although his agent confirmed that he did not want to leave Seattle, the conversation about the business for Wilson is still well and alive.

According to reports, it is assumed that the minimum base price for Russell Wilson will be 3 first round as well as more. Teams associated with their potential landing destinations are Raiders, Dolphins, Bears and Cowboys

