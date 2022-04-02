Russell’S 31-Ball Unbeaten 70 And Umesh’S 4/23 Power Kolkata To Thumping Victory Over Hapless Punjab

Andre Russell put in a dominant display with the bat after Umesh Yadav blitzed through the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) batting line-up to power Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a commanding 6-wicket victory in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 1.

Umesh (4/23) ensured he walked away with the purple cap

after grabbing 4 wickets, including a double-wicket maiden, to help KKR restrict PBKS to just 138 runs in 18.2 overs.

Russell (70 not out off 31 balls) then made the orange cape his own after smashing fifty off just 26 balls, taking his team over the line with 33 deliveries to spare with another vintage display featuring 2 fours and 8 massive sixes.

KKR’s run-chase suffered an early hiccup as Ajinkya Rahane (12 off 11 balls) fell…