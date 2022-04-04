Russia accused of ‘genocide of civilians’ after body found in Bucas

Ukraine accused the Russian military of massacres of civilians on the outskirts of Kyiv after bodies were discovered scattered on the streets in the wake of a pullback by Kremlin troops.

European leaders vowed to support efforts to prosecute potential war crimes, as Human Rights Watch said it had documented criminal misconduct by Russian soldiers, including repeated rapes and summary executions.

“The cases we have documented amounted to unspeakable, intentional cruelty and violence against citizens of Ukraine,” said Hugh Williamson, the organization’s regional director.

As the Ukrainian forces …