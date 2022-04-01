Russia accuses Ukrainian helicopters attack Belgorod fuel depot | Russo-Ukraine War News

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov says Ukrainian helicopters attacked the facility after crossing the border at low altitude.

A Russian official has alleged that two Ukrainian military helicopters flew across the border and bombed a fuel depot in the eastern city of Belgorod, if confirmed, since Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor on Russian soil. In what would be the first known airstrike by the Ukrainian military. At the end of February.

Video images of the purported attack posted online on Friday showed multiple missiles being fired from low altitudes, followed by an explosion that triggered a massive fire. It was not possible to independently verify the images.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the alleged attack in Belgorod, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the border…