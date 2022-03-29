contract

Sources close to the businessman say Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich showed signs of suspected poisoning during peace talks in Kyiv earlier this month.

According to reports, the owner of English soccer club Chelsea, who has since recovered, eye pain and Dskin scaling,

It was also said that two Ukrainian peace negotiators were affected.

american daily wall street journal The report said the suspected poison was created by radicals in Russia who wanted to sabotage peace talks.