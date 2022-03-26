Russia appears to scale back war ambition to ‘liberating’ Donbas

Russia downgraded its war goals, saying on Friday that the first phase of its military operation has mostly been completed and that it will focus on “liberating” Ukraine’s detached eastern Donbass region.

The announcement indicated that Moscow may switch to more limited objectives after a month of war running into fierce Ukrainian resistance. Russian troops have failed to capture any major cities and are stopped at the gates of the capital, Kyiv.

The defense ministry said Russia-backed separatists now control 93 percent of Ukraine’s Luhansk region and 54 percent of the Donetsk region. They jointly make donbass.

“The main objectives of the first phase of the operation have generally been met,” Sergei Rudskoy, …