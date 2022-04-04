Russia denies civilian massacre in Bucha and wants to convene UN Security Council

The total death toll is still uncertain. According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, lifeless bodies of 410 civilians were found in the regions of the Kyiv region, which had recently been recaptured by Russian troops.

TookRussia has called a meeting of the UN Security Council to rule on what it says is “disgusting provocation” by Ukraine in Butcha, where Russian troops are accused of atrocities against civilians.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations tweeted: “In light of the despicable provocations of Ukrainian fundamentalists in Bucha, Russia requests a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday 4 April.”