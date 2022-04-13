Russia, Finland and Sweden look closer at NATO’s future – EURACTIV.com

Finland and Sweden Getting closer to joining NATO. Helsinki Is expected to prepare a report on the country’s security policy This Thursday (April 13), who can present important step towards its application.

The new security policy report is expected to trigger discussions in Finland’s parliament about whether to extend membership to the coalition, discussions which Prime Minister Sanna Marin said would be finalized “before mid-summer”. could.

If there is a clear majority in favor of NATO membership, the government and the president are expected to decide on a possible application.

“All indications are that the Finnish government will decide to apply for NATO membership. No one wants to talk about specific dates, but if I say it will happen in the next two days…