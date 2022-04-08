Russia Not the Only Nation Suspended from UNHRC; A Look at UN Human Rights Council’s Role, Structure

Russia on Thursday was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the country’s military aggression in eastern Ukraine, as the latest reports show the horror of massacre in Bucha, 37 km from capital Kyiv, in which more than 300 have already been killed in the region alone by the Russian troops.

The latest UNHRC resolution against Russia was passed with 93 votes in favour, 24 against, and 58 abstentions. Some nations have called the suspension premature amidst the ongoing investigations into Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The United States was the first to move the resolution against Russia over its military aggression in east Ukraine. US Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield started a campaign against Russia after flurry of videos and photographs emerged on…