Russia pushes for an international debate after allegations of genocide of civilians in Bukas

The spokesperson questioned the photographs of Buka which are doing rounds in the international media these days. Photo: AFP

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky today visited Bucha, a small town near Kyiv that was recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops and where the Russian military has been accused of committing genocide against the civilian population. The allegation that Vladimir Putin’s government dismissed and qualified as “staged”.

“You see what happens every day when our fighters enter and re-capture areas,” Zelensky wearing a bulletproof vest and fighting with Ukrainian soldiers on a street in Bucha on the 40th day of the Russian offensive told the media. ,