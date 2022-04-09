Russia reorganized offensive command and intensified air strikes to the south and east

Russia has reorganized command of its invasion of Ukraine after a series of military failures to improve leadership of the operation.

A Western official told the BBC on condition of anonymity that the former commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, General Alexander Dvornikov, is now leading the offensive.

The official added that General Dvornikov “has a lot of experience conducting Russian operations in Syria” due to which Western officials “expect an improvement in overall command and control”.

According to the official, his appointment comes amid an effort to improve coordination among various Russian military units, which had earlier commanded different groups of fighter jets in different ways.

Russia has repeatedly failed to make the expected progress in Ukraine,…