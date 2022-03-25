Russia says it destroyed fuel depot outside Kyiv in missile strike

March 25 (Reuters) – Russia’s armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot outside Kyiv in a missile attack, Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the attack took place on Thursday evening using Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea. Konashenkov said that the depot was used to supply Ukraine’s armed forces in the center of the country.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Konashenkov’s comment.

reporting by Reuters

