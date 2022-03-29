Russia says it will ‘dramatically reduce’ military activity around Kyiv

Russia has decided to “dramatically” reduce its military activities in the Kyiv region, a top defense ministry official said after a fresh round of peace talks with Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul.

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was intended to “enhance mutual trust” as he announced it in Turkey after one-on-one talks on Tuesday.

In a video shared by Russian state media, Fomin said Russia’s defense ministry decided to “dramatically reduce military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” to “create the prerequisites for future talks”. Was.

The decision was taken as “negotiations on the neutrality of Ukraine and the preparation of an agreement on non-nuclear …