Russia says it will reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital. Russo-Ukraine War News

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have concluded the first direct talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul, with Moscow saying it is looking to “radically cut” military activity near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. Was prepared.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was “to increase confidence” in talks aimed at ending the fighting, as negotiators met face-to-face on Tuesday after several rounds of unsuccessful talks.

Fomin said that Moscow had decided to “fundamentally … curtail military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv”.

On the Ukrainian side, negotiators said they were ready to agree to a neutral position – one of Russia’s key demands – if an international agreement under which other countries would work…