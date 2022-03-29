Russia-Ukraine information war: how propaganda is being used in two different ways

The day after a Russian missile attack reduced the Retroville shopping mall in Kyiv to a smoldering pile of rubble, killing eight people, a video featuring a TikTok blogger appeared on the Security Service of Ukraine Facebook page.

In it, a Ukrainian man sits in the back of a car, looking a bit stunned, as he is fired at by an unidentified man in front of him.

“Tell us why you were detained,” the voice in front asks in Ukrainian, when the man in the back identifies himself as Artemyev Pavlo Oleksandrovich, born in Kyiv in 1985, and gives his full address. Is.

“Because I posted a video with vehicles on TikTok on the 24th,” says Oleksandrovich.

“And what kind of vehicles were these, in which neighborhood?”

“The vehicles were parked…