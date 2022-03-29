Russia-Ukraine live news: Britain says Russia is deploying mercenaries Russo-Ukraine War News

  • US President Joe Biden clarifies and defends the claim that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power”.
  • Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured Irpin, a city outside the capital Kyiv.
  • Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper suspended activities amid Moscow’s swift crackdown on critical reporting of the war.
  • Negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow are scheduled to sit for face-to-face talks in Turkey.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba says Ukraine’s most ambitious goal in talks with Russia is to agree a ceasefire.

Ukrainian journalist ‘captive’ by Russian army

A Ukrainian journalist working for the UNIAN news agency has been taken prisoner by Russian forces, according to his colleague.

Dimitro…

