Russia-Ukraine live news: Britain says Russia is deploying mercenaries Russo-Ukraine War News

US President Joe Biden clarifies and defends the claim that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power”.

Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured Irpin, a city outside the capital Kyiv.

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper suspended activities amid Moscow’s swift crackdown on critical reporting of the war.

Negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow are scheduled to sit for face-to-face talks in Turkey.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba says Ukraine’s most ambitious goal in talks with Russia is to agree a ceasefire.

Here are all the latest updates:

2 minutes ago (03:06 GMT)

Ukrainian journalist ‘captive’ by Russian army

A Ukrainian journalist working for the UNIAN news agency has been taken prisoner by Russian forces, according to his colleague.

