Russia-Ukraine live news: Britain says Russia is deploying mercenaries Russo-Ukraine War News

- US President Joe Biden clarifies and defends the claim that Russia’s Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power”.
- Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured Irpin, a city outside the capital Kyiv.
- Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper suspended activities amid Moscow’s swift crackdown on critical reporting of the war.
- Negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow are scheduled to sit for face-to-face talks in Turkey.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba says Ukraine’s most ambitious goal in talks with Russia is to agree a ceasefire.
Here are all the latest updates:
Ukrainian journalist ‘captive’ by Russian army
A Ukrainian journalist working for the UNIAN news agency has been taken prisoner by Russian forces, according to his colleague.
Dimitro…