Russia-Ukraine live news: France expels six Russian diplomats | Russia-Ukraine war News

France says it is expelling six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover in Paris, after the French intelligence services uncovered a clandestine operation.

Russian-backed rebel forces say they will “intensify” their battle against Ukrainian troops in the country’s east.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says tens of thousands of Ukrainians have likely been killed in Russia’s assault on Mariupol.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer becomes first European leader to hold in-person talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow launched its invasion.

Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia will not pause its offensive for, or during, any further talks with Ukraine.

Here are all the latest updates:

11 mins ago (19:55 GMT)

Ukraine says 4,354 people…