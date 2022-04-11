Russia-Ukraine live news: France expels six Russian diplomats | Russia-Ukraine war News

- France says it is expelling six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover in Paris, after the French intelligence services uncovered a clandestine operation.
- Russian-backed rebel forces say they will “intensify” their battle against Ukrainian troops in the country’s east.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says tens of thousands of Ukrainians have likely been killed in Russia’s assault on Mariupol.
- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer becomes first European leader to hold in-person talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow launched its invasion.
- Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia will not pause its offensive for, or during, any further talks with Ukraine.
Ukraine says 4,354 people
