Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv to continue defensive effort | Russo-Ukraine War News

  • Russia says it will “fundamentally reduce” offensive operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to increase “confidence” in talks with Ukraine.
  • But Ukraine’s military says the Russian pledge is likely intended to mislead its military, and President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv will not reduce its “defensive efforts”.
  • US President Joe Biden also urged caution, saying the West needed to see if the Russians would follow through on the de-escalation promise.
  • Russia’s envoy to the UN accused the West of fueling the conflict by sending weapons to Ukraine.
  • The UN says Ukraine is going from the “bread basket of the world” to the “breadline”.

Here are all the latest updates:

