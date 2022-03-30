Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv to continue defensive effort | Russo-Ukraine War News

- Russia says it will “fundamentally reduce” offensive operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to increase “confidence” in talks with Ukraine.
- But Ukraine’s military says the Russian pledge is likely intended to mislead its military, and President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv will not reduce its “defensive efforts”.
- US President Joe Biden also urged caution, saying the West needed to see if the Russians would follow through on the de-escalation promise.
- Russia’s envoy to the UN accused the West of fueling the conflict by sending weapons to Ukraine.
- The UN says Ukraine is going from the “bread basket of the world” to the “breadline”.
Here are all the latest updates:
