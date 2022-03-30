Russia-Ukraine live news: Kyiv to continue defensive effort | Russo-Ukraine War News

Russia says it will “fundamentally reduce” offensive operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to increase “confidence” in talks with Ukraine.

But Ukraine’s military says the Russian pledge is likely intended to mislead its military, and President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv will not reduce its “defensive efforts”.

US President Joe Biden also urged caution, saying the West needed to see if the Russians would follow through on the de-escalation promise.

Russia’s envoy to the UN accused the West of fueling the conflict by sending weapons to Ukraine.

The UN says Ukraine is going from the “bread basket of the world” to the “breadline”.

Here are all the latest updates:

42 minutes ago (05:22 GMT)

America warns, Moscow may ‘detain’ Americans in Russia

US Department of…