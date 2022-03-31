Russia-Ukraine live news: Putin is being ‘misled’ on war, says US Russo-Ukraine War News

The White House says his advisers are misleading Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russian military demonstrations in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces are preparing a new Russian offensive in the east and has promised to fight for “every meter” of Ukraine’s territory.

According to UN figures, more than 4 million people have fled Ukraine in the midst of Russia’s attack.

Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv will resume online on Friday.

Here are all the latest updates:

17 minutes ago (01:39 GMT)

US plans to exploit oil reserves to control gas prices

US President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to the Associated Press.

Quoting two people…