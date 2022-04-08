Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelensky condemns the Kramatorsk attack | Russo-Ukraine War News

Ukrainian officials say at least 50 people were killed and about 400 wounded in a Russian rocket attack on a civilian-laden railway station in Kramatorsk; Russia has denied the attack.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell travel by train from Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky warned that the atrocities in Borodyanka were “much worse” than what the world saw in Buka.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council.

The United States Congress voted to ban Russian oil imports and suspend Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status.

Here are all the latest updates:

23 minutes ago (14:50 GMT)

