Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelensky condemns the Kramatorsk attack | Russo-Ukraine War News

  • Ukrainian officials say at least 50 people were killed and about 400 wounded in a Russian rocket attack on a civilian-laden railway station in Kramatorsk; Russia has denied the attack.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell travel by train from Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Zelensky warned that the atrocities in Borodyanka were “much worse” than what the world saw in Buka.
  • The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted to suspend Russia from its Human Rights Council.
  • The United States Congress voted to ban Russian oil imports and suspend Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status.
Here are all the latest updates:

