Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelensky urges justice for Kramatorsk | Russo-Ukraine War News

- The deadly attack on a railway station in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk is internationally condemned and calls for accountability.
- Ukrainian officials say at least 52 people were killed and hundreds injured in the attack, for which Russia has denied responsibility.
- Ukraine’s southern city of Odessa imposed a weekend curfew over Russian “missile attack threats”.
- The European Union formally adopts new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal, wood and chemicals.
- Russia’s Ministry of Justice has deregistered 15 foreign organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
