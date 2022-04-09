Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelensky urges justice for Kramatorsk | Russo-Ukraine War News

The deadly attack on a railway station in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk is internationally condemned and calls for accountability.

Ukrainian officials say at least 52 people were killed and hundreds injured in the attack, for which Russia has denied responsibility.

Ukraine’s southern city of Odessa imposed a weekend curfew over Russian “missile attack threats”.

The European Union formally adopts new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of coal, wood and chemicals.

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has deregistered 15 foreign organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Here are all the latest updates:

10 minutes ago (05:51 GMT)

More evacuations needed as shelling from Ukraine’s Luhansk…