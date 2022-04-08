Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia has lost 15-20% of combat power, says US

A senior US defense official said Friday that the Pentagon was “not buying” Russia’s denial of responsibility for the attack on the Ukraine train station that killed at least 50 people.

“They originally claimed a successful strike and then withdrew it when there were reports of civilian casualties,” the official said. “It is our sincere hope that it was a Russian attack – we believe they used a short-range ballistic missile, the SS-21.”

As Russian troops withdraw from some Ukrainian cities, some Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (or BTGs, with approximately 800–1,000 troops) who have withdrawn across the Belarusian and Russian borders, are essentially forced out of the fighting in Ukraine. Elimination” has been done. According to senior defense officer.