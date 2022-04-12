Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: ‘No optimistic impression’, Austrian Chancellor says after meeting with Putin

Live
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: EU foreign ministers met Monday to discuss a sixth round of sanctions, with concerns that divisions over a ban on Russian gas and oil imports could blunt their impact.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates -Day 48: Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the United Nations has verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s…
