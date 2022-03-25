Russia-Ukraine War LIVE | Russian army to focus on ‘liberation’ of Ukraine’s Donbas

Russia on Friday denied that the phosphorus bomb violated international law. Russia said the US talk of Russia resorting to chemical weapons in Ukraine was a strategy for Washington to divert attention from strange questions.

“We see this as some sort of short-term, purported effort to divert attention to the current threat, against the backdrop of a scandal involving the chemical and biological weapons program in the world, which the United States is carrying out in various countries. is giving, which includes. Ukraine, ”said Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

(AFP, Reuters)