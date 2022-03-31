Russia- Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky urges Australia to send more military aid

Live
Russian Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war in Ukraine has entered the fifth week and Russia is bombarding cities where it pledged to scale back military operations.
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 02:02 PM IST
The Ukrainian military is preparing for a new Russian offensive in the eastern region of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday as the war in his country entered the fifth week. In a video address, Zelensky mentioned that Russian troop movements were away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather “the…
