Russia- Ukraine war LIVE: Zelensky urges Australia to send more military aid

Russian Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war in Ukraine has entered the fifth week and Russia is bombarding cities where it pledged to scale back military operations.

A Ukrainian service member drives a captured Russian T-72 tank, as Russia’s attack continues, in the recently liberated village of Lukianivka, in Kyiv region. (Reuters Photo)

Updated on Mar 31, 2022 02:02 PM IST

Byhindustantimes.comNew Delhi

The Ukrainian military is preparing for a new Russian offensive in the eastern region of the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday as the war in his country entered the fifth week. In a video address, Zelensky mentioned that Russian troop movements were away from Kyiv and Chernihiv and said that was not a withdrawal but rather “the…


