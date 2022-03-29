Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Day 32 of Putin’s invasion

US President Joe Biden on Saturday called on Europe to steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression while issuing a stern warning to Moscow against moving on Nato territory, even as Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine enters its second month.

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine has tested Nato and the West’s ability to unite. Nevertheless, Biden assured Nato ally Poland of the United States’ aid in the eventuality of a Russian attack, while also lauding the country’s acceptance of millions of refugees from war-torn Ukraine.

On the other hand, as Moscow’s “special operations” in Ukraine stalls in the face of stiff resistance, it is switching gears when it comes to military tactics.